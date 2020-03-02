B. Riley Weighs in on City Office REIT Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for City Office REIT in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

CIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE CIO opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $659.46 million, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.43. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 894.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 480,050 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

