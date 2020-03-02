B. Riley Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.80). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.97) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Shares of ICPT opened at $91.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,033 shares of company stock worth $463,080. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

