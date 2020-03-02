B. Riley Weighs in on Turning Point Brands Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPB. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $609,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 3,419.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154,838 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 223,998 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.