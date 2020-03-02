B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 13,348,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,208. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTG shares. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

