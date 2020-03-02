BaaSid Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $43,441.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.02710706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00223910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00132534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

