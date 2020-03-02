Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,002. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,675,211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

