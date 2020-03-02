Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $183.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

BIDU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.87. 422,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Baidu by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

