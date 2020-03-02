Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.