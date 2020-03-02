Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

