Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,744,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $72.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

