Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

