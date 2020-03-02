Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $70.83 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

