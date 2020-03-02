Banano (BAN) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Banano has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $560,176.00 and $3,614.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,490,706 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.