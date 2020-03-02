BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt Purchases 1,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,306.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.06. 75,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.