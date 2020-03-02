Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Increased by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,134,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 861,018 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco makes up approximately 11.6% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Bradesco worth $63,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.