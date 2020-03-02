Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC lowered its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Bancolombia accounts for approximately 1.8% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bancolombia worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CIB opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

