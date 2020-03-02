Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

BXS opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

