Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $6.84 million and $1.78 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

