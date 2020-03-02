Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 155.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bandwidth worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 over the last ninety days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. 8,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,257. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

