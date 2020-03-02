Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,333 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Bank of America by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $28.50 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.