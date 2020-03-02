Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,871 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.7% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. 147,650,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,064,469. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

