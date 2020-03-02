Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

BAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 8,853,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,653,984. The company has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

