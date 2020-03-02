Bank of America Upgrades Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to “Buy”

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,850 ($24.34). Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,997.67 ($26.28).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,606 ($21.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.81. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

