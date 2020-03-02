Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 94,665 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Essent Group worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 679.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 311,015 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 198,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after buying an additional 128,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $564,985. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

