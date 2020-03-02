Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 406.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $117.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

