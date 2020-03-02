Bank of Montreal Can Buys 10,671 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Grid were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.45. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

