Bank of Montreal Can Buys 113,070 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

HWC stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

