Bank of Montreal Can Buys 252,746 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.