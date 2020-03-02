Bank of Montreal Can Buys 39,299 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.33% of Encore Capital Group worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

ECPG opened at $37.16 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

