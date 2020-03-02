Bank of Montreal Can Buys 396,081 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 396,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.61% of Holly Energy Partners worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of HEP opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.