Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Nordstrom worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.