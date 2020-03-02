Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 683,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of GAP worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in GAP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 120,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in GAP by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

NYSE GPS opened at $14.33 on Monday. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

