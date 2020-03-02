Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 222,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.81% of Enerplus worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Enerplus by 116.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,556 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 31.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,367,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 328,560 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 14.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,780,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 223,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Enerplus by 23.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 181,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $937.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.75. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

