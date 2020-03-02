Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.