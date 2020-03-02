Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.59% of SPX Flow worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 127,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $7,614,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

