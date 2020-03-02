Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Huntsman worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $306,201. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

