Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.02 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,855 shares of company stock worth $5,217,618. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.