Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 5,108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 425,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.93% of Granite Construction worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after buying an additional 5,621,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 110.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after buying an additional 524,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 170,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 99,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

GVA stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

