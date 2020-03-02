Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.26 Million Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Stars Group worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stars Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stars Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stars Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Stars Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stars Group Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

