Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.49% of BOX worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,504,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 577.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

