Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Aaron’s worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

