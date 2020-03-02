Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

