Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 182.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

