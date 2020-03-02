Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.05 Million Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 125,898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 429,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,926. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

