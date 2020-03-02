Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

UN opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

