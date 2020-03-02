Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

