Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

