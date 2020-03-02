Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of EPR Properties worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 82.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.