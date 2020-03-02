Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of Sunoco worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SUN stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUN. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

