Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 156,854 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.94% of Boise Cascade worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

